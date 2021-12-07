Council calls for scrapping of sliding scale

A strong unanimous message is to be sent from Donegal County Council to the Government that the sliding scale in the Mica Redress Scheme must be scrapped.

The reconvened plenary meeting heard from local representatives all around the county, with each saying that this controversial element of the scheme must be removed.

Meanwhile, Cllr Martin McDermott, who chairs the council's Mica Redress Committee, says a deputation from the committee is seeking an urgent meeting with Departmental officials to discuss the finer details of the scheme............