Everton have ended a run of 8 games without a win.

The Toffees beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League at Goodison Park last night.

Demarai Gray scored the winner in stoppage time to ease the pressure on manager Rafael Benitez.

Everton are now 12th in the table, moving 8 points away from the relegation zone.

Republic of Ireland and Toffees captain Seamus Coleman says it's important to keep the faith: