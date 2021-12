Latest INMO figures show there were 59 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 19 of them on ED trolleys.

In Sligo, there were 36 admitted patients without beds, 21 of them in the ED.

The Letterkenny figure is the second highest in the state, and with a combined figure of 95, the North West figure is the highest in the country, and represents 22% of the national total of 439.