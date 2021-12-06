Watch: Donegal GAA launch new jersey for 2022

Donegal GAA launched their new kit for the 2022 and 2023 season this morning at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

The new jersey carries a shadow print of the names of the 40 clubs in the county and the new sponsors on the sleeves of London and Dublin based POD-TRAK owned by Paul O’Donnell from Glencolmcille and also Global Hydrate who are hydration partners.

The jersey also retains long-term sponsors Abbey Hotel on the rear of the jersey and the change of ownership of KN to CIRCET is reflected on the front.

Tom Comack attended today’s launch for Highland Radio Sport and spoke to several of those in attendance:

Paul O’Donnell of Pod-Trak.



Enda Doherty of O’Neill’s Sportswear’s .



Mick McGrath Cathaoirleach CLG Dhún na nGall.