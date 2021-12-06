Watch: Donegal GAA launch new jersey for 2022

By
-

Donegal GAA launched their new kit for the 2022 and 2023 season this morning at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

The new jersey carries a shadow print of the names of the 40 clubs in the county and the new sponsors on the sleeves of London and Dublin based POD-TRAK owned by Paul O’Donnell from Glencolmcille and also Global Hydrate who are hydration partners.

The jersey also retains long-term sponsors Abbey Hotel on the rear of the jersey and the change of ownership of KN to CIRCET is reflected on the front.

Donegal players Brendan McCole, Ronan McDermott & Michael Lynch. Donegal GAA jersey by O’Neills – Photo by Diarmuid Greene

Tom Comack attended today’s launch for Highland Radio Sport and spoke to several of those in attendance:

Paul O’Donnell of Pod-Trak.

Enda Doherty of O’Neill’s Sportswear’s .

Mick McGrath Cathaoirleach CLG Dhún na nGall.

