Watch: Declan Bonner – Paddy McGrath a brilliant servant to Donegal football

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has paid tribute to Paddy McGrath.

The 32 year old has retired from inter county football after 12 years representing Donegal.

During that time the Ardara club man won five Ulster titles and the All Ireland in 2012.

Over the last few seasons since he picked up the bad knee injury against Mayo in 2019 he has struggled with injuries.

Declan says Paddy was a brilliant servant to Donegal football:

Declan was talking about preparations ahead of the new season at the launch of the new Donegal Jersey on Monday in Convoy:

