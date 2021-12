The amount of people driving with their fog lights on unnecessarily in Donegal has been described as 'chaotic'.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan made the comments at the latest sitting of the Joint Policing Committee.

He told the meeting that to have fog lights on on a clear night or when it's not foggy is illegal.

Gardai are to be advised of the issue.

Cllr Crossan estimates that there are a lot of culprits in the county and is urging offending motorists to have more consideration for others: