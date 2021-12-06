Storm Barra to make landfall tomorrow morning

A crisis management meeting was held over the weekend by Government departments, Met Eireann and Local Authorities, ahead of storm Barra, which is due to make landfall here tomorrow morning.

The Road Safety Authority is also warning people to only undertake essential journeys during the storm.

A status yellow wind warning comes into effect for Donegal tomorrow morning at 6am.

Local Authorities have activated their Crisis Management Teams and Local Co-ordination Groups ahead of the anticipated impact of Storm Barra tomorrow.

Coastal flood defences are being put in place, with the west of Ireland set to take the brunt of the storm.

The public are being advised to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings.

All road users should be aware of the hazardous traveling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken.

High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.

People are being asked to take account of the local conditions and advice from their Local Authority.

If there are fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999.