Standing orders to be suspended at DCC meeting to raise Mica issue

Standing orders are to be suspended at today's meeting of Donegal County Council.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray has taken the decision to facilitate a full discussion on Mica.

Details of the 'enhanced' Mica redress scheme were unveiled by Government last week however, as the devil in the detail emerged, it transpired tens of thousands of euros would still have to be found by affected homeowners to repair their homes.

Councillor Murray says high on the agenda will be the now infamous sliding scale element of the scheme: