Sexual offences in Donegal double

The Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee says an urgent national effort is needed to tackle the level of sexual crimes in Donegal and elsewhere.

It's after figures revealed by Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn show that there's been a 50% increase in sexual offences including rape and assaults in Donegal since last year.

Domestic violence cases are also up in the county.

The Chief Superintendent said that as a result, she made the decision to transfer more resources to this area.

Chair Cllr Gerry McMonagle says more needs to be done on a national level: