Questions raised over how Donegal Gardai can do their job without ‘basic tools’

The Vice President of the Garda Representative Association says how can Gardaí in Donegal attend emergency calls when they don't have the basic tools at their disposal.

Several applications have been made to Garda HQ in the hope of filling the gap however it'll be the New Year before the purchasing of new cars will be considered.

Vice President of the GRA Brendan O'Connor says it's ironic that Gardai are getting negative press lately over the 999 calls debacle yet in many cases don't have a car to attend the emergencies: