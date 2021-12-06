North West players on Champion Hurling 15

Mayo dual star Keith Higgins has been named Nickey Rackard Player of the Year.

The Ballyhaunis man scored 1-30 as Mayo won the trophy for the second time in their history.

Higgins is one of three Mayo men named on the Champion 15 Team of the Year.

Christy Ring Player of the Year went to Offaly’s Oisin Kelly.

While Sean Corrigan of Fermanagh collected the Lory Meagher equivalent.

Three players from the north west are named on the Champions 15.

Derry's Sean Cassidy is named at corner-back with his fellow county man Cormac O'Doherty at midfield.

Tyrone's Damien Casey is included on the half forward winners.