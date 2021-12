A Donegal hotelier who formerly served as a Town Councillor in Letterkenny has questioned why the Donegal Vaccination Centre wasn't moved directly to the former Optum site from LYIT.

Terry McEniff, owner of the Mount Errigal Hotel, says the response to Covid at every level has been reactionary, with no sense that there is a long term plan.

He says one major issue is that the voice of business is not being heard at the top table..........