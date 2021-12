Anyone arriving into the Republic of Ireland from overseas will now need proof of a negative Covid test.

It must be a professionally taken antigen or PCR test, and came into effect yesterday.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving into Northern Ireland from abroad will be required to take a pre-departure Covid test from 4 o'clock tomorrow morning.

The test can be either a lateral flow or PCR.

The measure applies to anyone aged 12 and over, including people who have been double vaccinated.