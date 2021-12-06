Meeting hears Cllrs won’t accept sliding scale in Mica Scheme

As expected, the Mica Redress Scheme is dominating the adjourned sitting of Donegal County Council.

Standing orders have been suspended after Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray took the decision to facilitate a full discussion on Mica.

A number of local representatives have voiced their concern over the sliding scale element of the scheme and have backed calls for it to be removed.

Speaking at today's meeting Cllr Martin Farren says people from day one should never have had to travel to Dublin to look for something that they were entitled to.

Cllr Farren says people are not going to accept anything less than 100% redress and that a decision must be made on the sliding scale this week.

He says families that they represent don't have the money in their pocket to add to repair costs.

Cllr Farren says we're nearly there but were not quite there and that Donegal County Councillors will not be accepting the sliding scale element.

Concluding, Cllr Farren says that ultimately the decision is in the hands of the Government and it needs to be done sooner rather than later so those affected can have a happy Christmas.