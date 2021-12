Paddy McGrath has retired from inter county football with Donegal.

The 32 year old spent 12 years with Donegal and during that time won five Ulster titles and the All Ireland in 2012.

Over the last few seasons since he picked up the bad knee injury against Mayo in 2019, McGrath has struggled with injuries.

Speaking with Frank Craig in this mornings Donegal News, Paddy says he will focus on his club Ardara for the coming years.