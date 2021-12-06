Mark Coyle leaves Harps for Shels

Mark Coyle, this year’s Player of the Year at Finn Harps, has left the club and joined Premier Division rivals Shelbourne.

The north Dublin side who gained promotion back to the top flight confirmed the signing of the 24 year old Donegal man on Monday morning.

Mark played 34 times for Harps last season and has followed Sean Boyd in leaving Ballybofey for Damien Duff’s Shels.

Mark’s move will disappoint Harps fans but Duff was delighted to get the midfielder: “It is brilliant that Mark has decided to join Shelbourne Football Club.He has an amazing desire and hunger to win, on top of his impressive footballing qualities. He wears his heart on his sleeve and he is someone that the fans, the players and staff will relate to”