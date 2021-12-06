Man due in court in connection with Whoriskey’s charity box theft

A man is due before Letterkenny District Court this morning over the weekend theft of a charity donation box at the Whoriskey's Christmas Lights display in Kerrykeel.

The box was stolen at around 9pm on Saturday night.

Gardaí in Milford were alerted to a theft with investigations commencing locally - they were later assisted by Letterkenny District Detective Unit.

Within four hours of the initial call Gardaí recovered the donation box along with the substantial amount of money.

A man in his 20s was arrested and charged in connection with incident and will appear before the court later.