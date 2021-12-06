Letterkenny to compete at European Clubs

Letterkenny AC will compete at the European Champion Clubs Cup Cross Country in Portugal next year.

Their winning National Senior Women's team have been invited to the European Clubs on the February 6th 2022 in Oeiras outside of Lisbon.

European Athletics announced last month that after a three-year hiatus, the European competition will return to the international calendar in 2022.

Letterkenny won a first ever National senior title two weeks ago in Dublin, lead out by Ann Marie McGlynn who finished 6th.

Nikita Burke, Christine Russell and Natasha Adams were the other scorers.

Letterkenny will go to Portugal with the club celebrating their 50th anniversary 2022.