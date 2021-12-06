Hospitality sector to meet Tanaiste today

Hospitality groups will meet with the Tanaiste and Minister for Tourism later to discuss supports for the sector.

It follows the announcement that restrictions will be reintroduced tomorrow to deal high Covid case numbers.

People who lose their jobs as a result of the measures will be allowed reapply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment at the top rate of 350 euro.

Professor of health systems at DCU, Anthony Staines, says Government is right to reintroduce restrictions due to the threat of the Omicron variant: