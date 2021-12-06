Further walk-in booster clinics running in Letterkenny for 60-69 year olds

Walk-in Covid booster clinics will be held this week at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre for people aged 60 to 69.

The clinics will be held at the recently relocated centre in Letterkenny Business Park, Ballyraine for those in the age group who have reached an interval of at least 150 days since their second dose vaccine or an interval of at least 3 months since receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Clincs will run today until 7pm for people who had their second dose on or before July 9th and tomorrow between 8.15am and 12.30pm for those who received their second dose on or before July 10th.

On Saturday people can receive a booster vaccine at the walk-in clinic from 8:15am to 12:30pm for if they had their second dose on or before July 14th and to the later time of 5:30pm on Sunday for people who had their second dose on or before July 15th.

Anyone aged 60 to 69 who has already received a vaccine appointment for the coming days is advised to attend their appointment, instead of coming to a walk-in clinic and anyone who has had COVID-19 since their previous vaccination should wait at least 6 months after the positive test result before getting the booster.