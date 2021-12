Five rates of Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be available to people who lost their jobs as a result of the latest Government restrictions.

The payments will range from 150 to 350 euro a week, depending on what people earned before losing their jobs.

The hospitality sector met with Government Ministers this morning with CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins describing the meeting as productive.

He said it largely focused on the CRSS payment scheme for businesses.