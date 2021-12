Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy among young people has dropped by 48 percentage points in the past 12 months.

The Ipsos MRBI poll for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association reveals the number of 18 - 34 year olds who would refuse a vaccine fell from 19 percent to six.

It also found the number of people who said they were undecided about taking a vaccine fell from 38 per cent to 3 percent.

Bernard Mallee, from the IPHA, says Ireland's vaccination rate is impressive: