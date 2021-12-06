Council issue statement ahead of Storm Barra

Storm Barra will bring very strong and disruptive winds and heavy rain to Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the strongest and most impactful winds expected across western areas.

A yellow rain warning is also in place nationwide, as the strong winds from Storm Barra are accompanied by heavy rain which will bring challenging conditions across Donegal during the expected storm period from 6am tomorrow Tuesday 7th to late Wednesday night.

Orange marine warning is in place for offshore North West Ireland with possible impacts on more exposed coastal areas including islands.