Serious concern over lack of Garda patrol cars in Donegal

Serious concern has been raised over a lack of Garda patrol cars in Donegal.

Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn has described the situation as very difficult at the moment and has made several applications to Garda HQ in the hope of filling the gap.

However it's understood that it'll be the New Year before the purchasing of new cars will be considered.

The Chief Superintendent said that she has put forward a proposal to hire cars as an interim measure, stating it would be also cost effective.

The issue was raised at the latest sitting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee where members agreed to write to the Department to urgently address the shortfall.

Chair of Joint Policing Committee Cllr Gerry McMonagle says this needs to happen as a matter of urgency: