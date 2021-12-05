New testing rules for people entering Republic

Anyone arriving to an airport or sea port in the Republic will need proof of a negative Covid test from today.

The tests must be professionally taken, as the Government will not accept a self-test.

Meanwhile, the European Consumer Centre is advising those planning to travel outside the EU to get advice on refunds ahead of departure.

Refund laws vary from country to country outside the European Union.

Dr. Cyril Sullivan of ECC Ireland says its best to seek advice with a travel agent before visiting a country outside the EU.