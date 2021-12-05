Mica scheme ‘useless’ unless sliding scale removed

The PRO of Mica Action Group has reiterated that the sliding scale element needs to be taken out of the Mica Redress Scheme and that remains a priority for campaigners.

Michael Doherty says if that controversial issue is addressed, a lot of work then needs to be done in developing the scheme and it could be well into 2022 before it is up and running.

Working on the assumption that the sliding calculator is removed, Mr. Doherty believes that the scheme is workable.

But speaking on social media, the PRO says if the Government fail to get rid of it, he has rendered the scheme useless, and plans are afoot for another demonstration: