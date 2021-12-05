Man arrested over Whoriskey’s Christmas Lights theft

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a charity donation box at the Whoriskey's Christmas Lights display in Kerrykeel.

The box was stolen at around 9pm last night.

Gardaí in Milford were alerted to a theft with investigations commencing locally, they were later assisted by Letterkenny District Detective Unit.

Within four hours of the initial call Gardaí recovered the donation box and the all important substantial amount of money.

A man in his 20s was arrested and charged this morning and is due to appear before Letterkenny District Court tomorrow.