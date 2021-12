Steelstown advanced to the Semi Final of the Ulster Intermediate Club Championship after they beat Donaghmoyne of Monaghan 4-13 to 2-07.

At halftime Steelstwon trailed 2-03 to 1-03 but a strong second half showing saw them advance.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…

Michael then spoke with scores of the first Steelstown goal, Eoin Bradley…