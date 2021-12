Glen will play Kilcoo in the Semi Final of the Ulster Senior Club Football Championship after they earned a 1-18 to 0-12 win over Scotstown of Monaghan.

At the break, Glen had led by 0-11 to 0-06 and continued to hold the advantage throughout the second half with Ciaran and Darren Hughes both sent off.

After the game, Connor Carville told Michael McMullan he was happy to get the win...