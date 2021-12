Letterkenny AC's Ann Marie McGlynn won the Ulster 10k title at the Seeley Cup in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

McGlynn was first woman home in a time of 33 minutes 32 seconds.

Fellow Letterkenny AC athlete, Nakita Burke finished in third in the race with a time of 34 minutes and 20 seconds just 32 seconds behind Aoife Kilgallon of Sligo AC.