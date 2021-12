There's pressure on hospitals, with over 1,800 nursing staff vacancies across the country.

New figures from five regional hospital groups show 33 hospitals have a total of 1,839 full and part-time vacancies.

Today's Sunday Times reports there are 525 permanent and 192 temporary nursing and midwifery jobs unfilled in the Ireland East Hospital Group.

The Saolta University Hospital Group, which runs six hospitals has over 600 empty nursing and midwifery roles.