Watch: Georgie Kelly honoured to take Player of the Year award

Georgie Kelly has been named the PFAI Player of the Year.

The Bohs striker beat Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes and Chris Forrester of St Pats to the top award.

Donegal man Kelly ended the season with a 21 goal tally, six clear of Daniel Mandroiu.

He follows Mark Farren as only the second player for the county to win the award.

Georgie was obviously delighted when he picked up the gong on Friday night: