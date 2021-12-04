Walk-in booster clinics at Letterkenny extended today

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre in the Letterkenny Business Park has extended the times of its walk-in booster vaccination clinics today Saturday.

It's for people aged 60 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 150 days since their second dose vaccine or an interval of 3 months since receiving a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The walk-in booster clinics are a further opportunity for people who are unable to make their scheduled appointments, to get their booster dose. It is difficult to anticipate how many people will arrive at the same time and people may have to queue.

The walk in clinic will run until 5pm this afternoon, Saturday December 4.

It is offering booster doses to everyone aged between 60 and 69 and health care workers.

Letterkenny Walk-in Clinics for Booster Vaccine for those aged 60 to 69

· Saturday 04 December from 9am to 5pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 07 July.

· Sunday 05 December from 9am to 5.30pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 08 July.

However, anyone who has had COVID-19 since their vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result. Instead, please call HSELive so that they can update the appointment system to call you for a booster at the correct date, at least 6 months after the infection. Call 1800 700 700, Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm; or Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm. You will get through quicker between 1pm and 6pm. If you have any other questions about your eligibility for a booster dose for example if you got your previous vaccine in another country, please contact HSELive.