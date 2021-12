The Taoiseach has denied new Covid restrictions are an admission of failure by the Government.

New measures were announced last night which will mean the closure of nightclubs for a month and restrictions on pubs and restaurants.

Gatherings in homes will be limited to people from no more than four households.

While indoor live events will be limited to 50pc capacity - but weddings will be exempt.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin denied taking action now is an admission of previous failure: