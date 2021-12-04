People urged to carefully plan trip to booster clinic

The HSE's urging people to carefully plan their trip to a booster clinic this weekend, after long queues last weekend.

Over 30 walk-in clinics are open today and tomorrow, where healthcare workers and over-60s can get their third jab.

Close to 1 million people have received an additional dose so far.

In Letterkenny, walk-in Clinics for Booster Vaccines for the 60 to 69 group will be held today in the new vaccination centre at Letterkenny Business Park.

The new clinic will be open 9am and 12:30pm for people who had their second dose on or before July 7th and on Sunday from 9am to 5.30pm for those who received their second dose on or before July 8th.

Dr Lucy Jessop, from the National Immunisation Office, says the HSE's taking steps to avoid the recent queues.