Cockhill Celtic's Oisin McColgan and John Gerard McLaughlin of Glengad United have been named in The Ireland Amateur international team.

The side will take on an Ireland Colleges & Universities team in a friendly in Dublin on Wednesday.

In what is a first outing for either of the affiliate sides since 2019, the game, to be hosted at Home Farm FC in Whitehall, will serve as a test for both teams as they look ahead to more matches in 2022.