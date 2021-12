Letterkenny Rugby Club suffered their third defeat of the season with a 16-12 loss at home to Newry.

John Anthony McFadden scored a first half try as Letterkenny trailed 10-7 but had three first half injuries and ended playing the second half with 14 men and failed to mount the comeback and were beaten by four points.

Elsewhere in the All Ireland Division 2C, Omagh Academicals beat Midleton 18-8 while City of Derry suffered a 43-0 to Skerries.