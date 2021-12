Derrygonnelly will play in the Ulster Senior Club Championship Semi Final after they beat Dromore 1-16 to 0-13 on Saturday afternoon.

The sides finished level in normal time at 10 points a piece but Shane McGullion’s goal in extra time helped the Fermanagh champions claim their six point win.

Derrygonnelly’s joint manager Mick Glynn told Francis Mooney they’re delighted to get the win…