Heartless thieves steal donation box from charity lights display

Heartless thieves have stolen the donation box at the renowned Whoriskey's Christmas Lights display.

The donation box was taken at around 9pm on Saturday evening.

It had been a busy night and it's understood hundreds of euro may have been lost.

Money this year is being raised for the BUMBLEance service.

It's not the first time this has happened, in 2019 the donation box was taken from the grounds of the well-known home lights display at Gortcally.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Gardai.

You can make a donation at: https://www.idonate.ie/WhoriskeysChristmasLights