Have your say on DCSDC physical activity & sports strategy

Derry City and Strabane District Council are seeking the public’s input into a comprehensive five year plan for its delivery of sports and leisure services.

The Physical Activity, Wellbeing and Sport Strategy for 2022 – 2027 will detail how Council will deliver and enable others to deliver a range of activities and services to achieve the objectives outlined in the district’s Inclusive Strategic Growth Plan 2017 – 2032.

The strategy aims to identify, nurture and develop opportunities for improving health and wellbeing and increasing participation in sport to meet the vision identified in the SGP to create a thriving, prosperous and sustainable City and District with equality of opportunity for all.

A Community, Providers and Education survey has been designed to gain feedback on current services and to identify the future needs of these user groups.

User groups are being encouraged to complete the survey so that the future strategy can be tailored to meet their needs.

The information the local community gives in the survey will help in preparing the strategy and create a picture of current activities and programmes.

Those who complete the Community Survey are in with a chance to win one of three All Inclusive Leisure Memberships while the Providers and Education Surveys both offer the chance to win one of three sports equipment packs worth £100 for your organisation or school.