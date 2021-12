Tyrone’s Dromore bowed out of the Ulster Senior Club Championship after they were beaten 1-16 to 13 points by Derrygonnelly of Fermanagh after extra time.

Derrygonnelly led seven points to four at half time before Dromore battled to take the lead heading into the final moments of the game but Conall Jones late point sent the game to extra time.

Shane McGullion's goal in extra time then helped seal the Fermanagh champions place in the Semi Finals.

Francis Mooney has the full time report...