Disabled drivers scheme to be reviewed

It's been confirmed that the disabled drivers scheme is to be reviewed.

It'll be part of a broader review of Government transport and mobility schemes for people with disabilities.

The scheme provides relief from Vehicle Registration Tax and VAT on the purchase and use of an adapted car, an exemption from motor tax and an annual fuel grant.

There are however concerns that the current legislation is out-dated when it comes to the strict qualifying criteria.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the scheme is particularly important for people in Donegal and he's glad that a review is taking place: