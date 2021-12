Serious concern has been raised over the privatisation of the Inishowen Jobs Service.

The well run service based in Buncrana had been community based for 20 years however it's understood that issues have arisen with users since it was privatised.

The issue was raised in the Dail this week during a motion on Employment Support Services.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says its nonsensical dismantling a service which had been working so well: