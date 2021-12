Dromore’s Ulster Senior Club Championship came to an end on Saturday afternoon with a 1-16 to 0-13 defeat to Derrygonnelly after extra time.

Dromore trailed by three at the break before battling back to lead 10 points to nine but a last gasp point from Conall Jones brought the game to extra time which proved too much for the Tyrone champions as Derrygonnelly booked their Semi Final spot.

After the game Dromore manager Colm McCullagh spoke with the media…