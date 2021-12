The Republic of Ireland Men's U15s drew their opening game of the Federations Cup Tournament 0-0 with Mexico at the Camps de Futbol Oliva Nova in Spain on Thursday.

Ireland struck the woodwork three times during the encounter in an impressive display by Jason Donohue's side.

Donegal's Luke O'Donnell started and played 68 minutes of the tie while Caoimhin Crossan was in the panel.