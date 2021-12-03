Minister McConalogue stands over belief that 100% Mica redress will be delivered

Much debate continues to surround the controversial sliding scale element of the enhanced Mica Redress Scheme.

Yesterday in the Dail, in response to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is considering the sliding scale.

The current cap of €145 per square foot for the first 1,000 foot will mean still have to dip into their pockets to fix their home.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue reiterated this morning on the Nine til Noon Show that upon a review of that rate by the CSI next year, the rate will be revised upwards to reflect market trends.

He stands over his belief that 100% redress will be delivered: