Minister gives green light to €8m disability transport initiative

8 million euro is going to be spent on upgrading and improving the transport options for HSE funded organisations.

Almost €700,000 is being allocated to CHO1 which covers Donegal.

The Junior Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte has announce the funding on International Day for People with Disabilities.

The money will go to groups which provide residential or respite services to people with disabilities across the country.

The funding can be used this year to buy people carriers, saloons or whatever car is needed to support people with disabilities to move to and from services.