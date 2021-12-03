Met Eireann issues weather alert for Donegal

Met Eireann has issued a weather for Donegal for next week.

The forecaster says that a spell of wet and very windy weather is expected to impact Ireland on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday the 8th December, with potential impacts including travel disruption and coastal flooding.

There is also the potential for wintry precipitation on Tuesday night and Wednesday which may lead to further travel disruptions.

Met Eireann say that the advisory will be updated on Saturday while warnings will likely be issued on Sunday.