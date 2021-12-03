McNamee sticking with Harps

Finn Harps have confirmed the re-signing of Barry McNamee for the 2022 season. The Ramelton man is gearing up for his third season in blue and white after joining the club in February 2020.

McNamee was almost ever present for the club last season, starting 39 of 40 games. He played a pivotal role in maintaining Premier Division status with 3 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

The Ramelton man told Finnharps.ie: “I’m really enjoying my football here at Finn Park and I’m glad to be back. We maybe felt we could have kicked on a bit more last season so hopefully we’ll be able to keep the core of the group together and go again in 2022.”