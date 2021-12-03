Letterkenny vaccination clinic relocates

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre has been relocated to Letterkenny Business Park.

The move to the bigger centre is said to be to support the rollout of the booster programme in Donegal.

Vaccination clinics are to commence at the new clinic in Letterkenny Business Park tomorrow.

The vaccination clinic previously located on Kilmacrennan Road will now be housed in Building 1b, Letterkenny Business Park, Ballyraine.

The new centre is on the N56 link road (beside the Post Office Depot) and will have signage from the approach roads.

First and second dose vaccines, along with the rollout of the booster vaccine programme to eligible cohorts will continue to be provided from tomorrow.

People who received their first dose vaccine in the centre on the Kilmacrennan Road and are due a second dose, or a booster dose will be requested to now go to the new centre.

Walk-in Clinics for Booster Vaccines for the 60 to 69 group will be held tomorrow between 9am and 12:30pm for people who had their second dose on or before July 7th and on Sunday from 9am to 5.30pm for those who received their second dose on or before July 8th.

Anyone who has had COVID-19 since their vaccination are advised to wait 6 months after the positive result to get the booster.